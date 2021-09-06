Aaj Ka Panchang, September 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

September 6 will mark the Pithori Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Daiva Savarni Manvadi, Ganda Moola, and Aadal Yoga. It will be the day of Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi in Bhadrapada month. The paksha, tithi and other auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day are calculated with the help of Hindu Vedic calendar called the Panchang. This calendar is also used to know the best timings of the day to perform certain activities. It is believed that if the timings mentioned in the Panchang are followed then efforts will bear more fruits.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME

The sunrise will be at 6:02 am and sunset will be at 6:37 pm. There will be no moonrise on Monday but the moonset will take place at 6:33 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 6

Chaturdashi tithi will continue till 7:38 am after which the Amavasya will start. On this day Magha nakshatra will continue in its position till 5:52 pm after which Purva Phalguni nakshatra will follow. Both the sun and the moon will be in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 6

The most auspicious Brahma Muhurat of the day will start at 4:30 am and will end at 5:16 am, while the Pratah Sandhya will begin at 4:53 am and end at 06:02 am on Monday. Sayahna Sandhya, Amrit Kalam, Nishita Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurta and Vijaya Muhurat will fall between, 6:37 pm and 7:45 pm; 3:29 pm and 5:04 pm; 6:24 pm and 6:48 pm; and 2:25 pm and 3:15 pm, respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 6

Rahu Kalam will start at 7:36 am and end at 9:10 am while Yamaganda begins at 10:45 am and ends at 12:19 pm. Dur Muhurutam on the other hand will fall twice during the day, once between 12:44 pm and 1:35 pm and the second time between 3:15 pm and 4:06 pm. Other Ashubh Muhurat of the day like Aadal Yoga and Ganda Moola will be marked at the same time which is from 6:02 to 5:52 pm.

