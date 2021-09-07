Aaj Ka Panchang, September 7, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Bhadrapada Amavasya, also known as Somvati Amavasya, commenced on Monday, September 6, and will end during the early hours of September 7. The day will mark the Amavasya tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Tri Pushkara Yoga will also prevail on September 7. According to the Panchang, on this day the nakshatra and tithi offer a rare muhurat that allows events to repeat again at least thrice if they happen in this yoga.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time

The Panchang predicts that the sun will rise at 6:02 am and the sunset will take place at 6:35 pm. The moonrise will take place at 6:02 am on September 7 and the timing for the moonset has been predicted to be 07:08 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for September 7

Amavasya tithi will prevail upto 6:21 am on September 7, followed by Pratipada tithi upto 4:37 am on September 8. On this day, Purva Phalguni nakshatra will prevail upto 5:05 pm. It will be followed by Uttara Phalguni nakshatra. The Moon will continue to be in Simha upto 10:50 pm, then it will move to Kanya Rashi. The Sun will remain in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for September 7

Though Ravi Yoga will not be there on September 7, the Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:30 am and end at 5:16 am. The Tri Pushkara Yoga will fall between 4:37 am on September08 and 6:02 am on September 08.The Amrit Kalam will be from 10:54 am to 12:27 pm, while Abhijit muhurat will commence at 11:53 am and will end at 12:44 pm. The timing of Vijaya muhurat is from 2:24 pm to 3:14 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 7

On September 7, Tuesday, Baana will prevail upto 7:29 pm. Rahu Kalam will be from 3:27 pm to 5:01 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 9:10 am to 10:44 am. The Gulikai Kalam will be between 12:18 pm and 1:53 pm.

