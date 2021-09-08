Aaj Ka Panchang, September 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

According to Hindu Panchang, September 8 will be the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Bhadrapada month in Vikram Samvata 2078. The day will also mark the auspicious muhurat of Chandra Darshana that will prevail between 06:34 PM and07:38 PM. Chandra or the Moon is one of the most important and revered deities in Hindu communities. Since Hindus follow the lunar calendar, the moon plays a very significant role for them. Devotees observe a strict fast on this day to appease the Chandra Dev to seek blessings for endless good fortune and prosperity. Devotees do not eat or drink anything till Moon sighting. Read on to know other details of the day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

As per the Panchang’s predictions, the sunrise will take place at 6:03 AM and the timing for sunset is 6:34 PM. The moonrise and moonset will take place at 06:05 AM and 07:43 PM on September 8, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for September 8:

The Dwitiya tithi will prevail upto 02:33 AM on September 9, followed by Tritiya tithi. On this day, Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will dominate the day upto 03:56 PM, after which Hasta nakshatra will begin. The Moon will continue to be in Kanya Rashi,while the Sun stays in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats for September 8:

Though Abhijit muhurat will not take place on September 8, one can consider other equally auspicious muhurat for the day. The Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:31 AM to end at 05:17 AM, while Amrit Kalam will take place from 09:05 AM to 10:36 AM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat and Vijaya muhurat is from 06:22 PM to 06:46 PM and from 02:24 PM to 03:14 PM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurats for September 8

On September 8, Wednesday, the Rahu Kalamwill be marked between 12:19 PM and 01:52 PM. While the Yamaganda muhurat is predicted to take place from 07:37 AM to 09:11 AM, the Gulikai Kalam will be in effectbetween 10:45 AM to 12:19 PM.

