Aaj ka Panchang: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details of the Day

As per the Hindu Panchang, February 8, is the Krishna Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Sunday. The Dwadashi Tithi will start at 6.26 am which is before sunrise as it will take place at 7.09 am. Tithi in Vedic astrology, is depicted by the sunrise time which means whatever Tithi is prevailing before or on sunrise will be considered the tithi for the day. The Sunset will take place at 6.02 pm on February 8. The Dwadashi Tithi will prevail till 4.49 am on Tuesday, February 9. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Devi Durga and visit a temple. They perform Lord Shiva's puja as per the Vidhi and then read the Durga Saptashati. They also donate rice and spiritual books. The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and the Chandra Beej Mantra are chanted today.

Know about the auspicious time, puja muhurat, sunrise time, Nakshatra and other details here.

Sunrise time- 7.09 AM

Sunset time- 6:02 PM

Moonrise time- 4.10 am, February 9

Moonset time- 1.43 pm, February 9

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Dwadashi Tithi will conclude at 03:19 am on February 9 after which Trayodashi Tithi will enter. The Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha till 03:21 pm and then Moola will prevail. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon shall move to the Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius).

Auspicious muhurat for February 8:

The most auspicious period of the day is the Abhijit Muhurat which prevails for around 40-45 minutes every day. On February 8, the Abhijit Muhurat will take place between 12:14 PM to 12:57 PM. Apart from this Brahma Muhurat as well as Amrit Kalam are believed to be the auspicious time in Vedic Panchang.

Inauspicious timings for February 8

The inauspicious timeframe of the day, Rahu Kalam will start at 7:30 am and will conclude at 9:00 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are both believed to be Asubh muhurat to start any venture in Hindu Panchang.