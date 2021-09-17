Aajeevika Market to Open in Bhopal, MP CM Doubles Budget For Women Self-help Groups

A new Aajeevika market will be created in Madhya Pradesh Capital Bhopal for women associated with the Aajeevika Mission, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday. The chief minister was interacting with the women of the self-help group of Aajeevika mission at the CM House on Thursday when the announcement came. Chouhan praised the gram flour, groundnut oil, raw rice and mustard oil prepared by women of the Aajeevika mission.

He said, “The packing of these products is similar to the products in the market. To make these products available to the maximum number of people, a separate Aajeevika market will be created in Bhopal Haat. Ayushmaan cards will be made for women associated with the mission. No brand can be bigger than the brand of Aajeevika Mission," he said.

CM was seen appealing to the people to purchase the products prepared by women of self-help groups in large numbers. Chouhan said that the women of self-help groups are becoming Atma Nirbhar by creating these products. The chief minister also declared that an amount of Rs 2552 crore will be given to women of self-help groups and the Aajeevika Mission.

Chouhan also focused on women empowerment and said, “Women empowerment is a necessary step, especially economic empowerment. Educational empowerment of daughters and political empowerment of sisters is necessary. Women are leading at big positions in government as well as performing great jobs.”

“During the Corona crisis, the government sanctioned Rs 1455 crores to self-help groups and funds were transferred every month. This time the amount will be double of the last time” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here