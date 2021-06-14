Aam Aadmi Party to Contest 2022 Gujarat Assembly Polls on All Seats, Announces Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party will contest Gujarat Assembly polls in 2022 on all seats. Kejriwal reached Gujarat on Monday for a one-day visit to the state.

This is Kejriwal’s second visit to Gujarat after his party won 27 out of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections in 2021. The Kejriwal-led AAP party had fielded candidates across all the local bodies such as municipal corporations, municipalities, district,s and taluka panchayats.

“Now Gujarat will change. Tomorrow I am coming to Gujarat, and will meet all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet posted in Gujarati on Sunday.

The AAP is looking to present itself as a formidable alternative to the Congress in Gujarat and challenge the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf. The party is trying to fill in the gap left by the Congress, which has seen setbacks in the recent past with several of its MLAs resigning, and its poor performance in the local body polls held in February this year.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress may soon get a new president and an in-charge as both these posts are lying vacant following the resignation of incumbent Amit Chavda and the death of Rajiv Satav, respectively, ahead of the next year’s Assembly polls, sources and a party functionary said on Tuesday. The Congress wants to give priority to Gujarat because of the 2022 polls, they said.

Chavda and Gujarat Congress Legislative Party (CLP) chief Paresh Dhanani had resigned in March this year after the party lost against the BJP in the local body polls. Chavda and Dhanani were asked by the Central leadership of the Congress to continue till their replacements are found.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajiv Satav had started the process to select a new Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president. However, he died of post-COVID 19 complications last month. “GPCC president Amit Chavda and CLP leader Paresh Dhanani had resigned from their posts in March after the party’s defeat in local body polls.

