Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Confesses Her Love For Boyfriend, Shares Adorable Pic

Ever since Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan made her relationship public in February this year, she has been often seen expressing her love for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare by sharing romantic pictures with him.

Nupur too does not shy away from showering love on her. They seem to be totally smitten by each other and have been shelling out major couple goals. On Tuesday, Ira again posted a video of some adorable moments she spent with her boyfriend.

The clip posted on Instagram is a slideshow of mushy pictures taken during different occasions during their dating journey that include birthday celebrations, romantic dinner dates, workout sessions, camping and other happy moments as they chill by the swimming pool or have champagne together. The star kid also penned a note in which she expressed her love for Nupur.

The montage is going viral among the fans and it has garnered more than 1 lakh views. Seeing the post, the fitness trainer could not stop himself and dropped a loving comment. He also re-shared the post on his Instagram page.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff posted heart emojis. Many other fans appreciated the post and said the couple appeared cute.

Ira and Nupur had made their relationship public during Valentine’s week when she had shared a love-filled post on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Nupur took to his Instagram Stories to post photographs of his girlfriend giving him a haircut. Ira too had shared clicks of her boyfriend working out at home.

On the work front, the 24-year-old has recently launched her Agatsu Foundation in order to provide mental health support during these trying times. She made the announcement last week on the photo-sharing app. Around four years ago, Ira herself was diagnosed with clinical depression and has openly spoken about it in the past.

