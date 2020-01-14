English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
AAP Accuses Congress of Circulating Morphed Video Against It, Files Complaint with EC
The video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on its official Twitter handle on January 12, the AAP said in its complaint.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The AAP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for allegedly circulating a morphed video "disparaging" it.
The video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on its official Twitter handle on January 12, the AAP said in its complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, the AAP, BJP and Congress have been taking pot shots at each other over social media.
