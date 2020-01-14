AAP Accuses Congress of Circulating Morphed Video Against It, Files Complaint with EC

New Delhi: The AAP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for allegedly circulating a morphed video "disparaging" it.

The video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on its official Twitter handle on January 12, the AAP said in its complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, the AAP, BJP and Congress have been taking pot shots at each other over social media.

