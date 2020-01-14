Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Accuses Congress of Circulating Morphed Video Against It, Files Complaint with EC

The video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on its official Twitter handle on January 12, the AAP said in its complaint.

PTI

January 14, 2020
AAP Accuses Congress of Circulating Morphed Video Against It, Files Complaint with EC
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The AAP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for allegedly circulating a morphed video "disparaging" it.

The video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on its official Twitter handle on January 12, the AAP said in its complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, the AAP, BJP and Congress have been taking pot shots at each other over social media.

