AAP Activist Shot At, Injured in Punjab's Phagwara District

Two men riding a motorcycle fired at an AAP activist and injured him in Phagwara district of Punjab on Monday, police said. AAP activist Vipin Kumar, alias Gora, was rushed to a civil hospital in Phagwara from where he was referred to a facility in Jalandhar Cantonment.

He told reporters from his hospital bed that he was driving his car when the two unidentified men fired at him and fled away. The incident took place in a village along the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway.

Several activists of the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assembled at the civil hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

