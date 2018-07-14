English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAP Alleges L-G Did Not Act Against Irregularities Pointed Out by House Panel
The Delhi High Court had on Friday directed Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and two other officers to appear before the committees of Delhi Legislative Assembly, which had issued notices to them, warning them of contempt if they did not do so.
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18)
New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal permitted IAS officers to move Delhi High Court against the Delhi Assembly instead of initiating inquiry into desilting "irregularities" pointed out by the Petitions Committee of the House, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed on Saturday citing RTI queries
"The Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly had recommended an inquiry into desilting irregularities in PWD and MCD.
"The Chief Secretary and then PWD Secretary instead of agreeing to investigate serious charges of corruption, chose to challenge the Petitions Committee report in Delhi High Court. We have RTI replies that reveal that the LG provided permissions to these IAS officers to file cases in the high court against Delhi Assembly," Bhardwaj, who is chairman of the Petitions Committee, told reporters.
The Delhi High Court had on Friday directed Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and two other officers to appear before the committees of Delhi Legislative Assembly, which had issued notices to them, warning them of contempt if they did not do so.
"Last year during June-July 2017 , the Petitions Committee had visited over one hundred drains across Delhi under the three MCDs and the PWD. It was found that most of the reports related to desilting submitted by MCDs and PWD to the Assembly Committee as well as Delhi High Court were fabricated and were far from reality.
"The Assembly committee had recommended Vigilance and ACB inquiry into this deep rooted corruption. The L-G who headed the ACB and Vigilance Department did not even care to initiate the inquiry.
"The committee had also recommended action against the then PWD Secretary Mr Ashwani Kumar but the LG chose not to take any action on the officer," Bhardwaj alleged.
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over various issues, with the latter accusing the L-G of stalling its work at the behest of the BJP-led central government.
Also Watch
"The Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly had recommended an inquiry into desilting irregularities in PWD and MCD.
"The Chief Secretary and then PWD Secretary instead of agreeing to investigate serious charges of corruption, chose to challenge the Petitions Committee report in Delhi High Court. We have RTI replies that reveal that the LG provided permissions to these IAS officers to file cases in the high court against Delhi Assembly," Bhardwaj, who is chairman of the Petitions Committee, told reporters.
The Delhi High Court had on Friday directed Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and two other officers to appear before the committees of Delhi Legislative Assembly, which had issued notices to them, warning them of contempt if they did not do so.
"Last year during June-July 2017 , the Petitions Committee had visited over one hundred drains across Delhi under the three MCDs and the PWD. It was found that most of the reports related to desilting submitted by MCDs and PWD to the Assembly Committee as well as Delhi High Court were fabricated and were far from reality.
"The Assembly committee had recommended Vigilance and ACB inquiry into this deep rooted corruption. The L-G who headed the ACB and Vigilance Department did not even care to initiate the inquiry.
"The committee had also recommended action against the then PWD Secretary Mr Ashwani Kumar but the LG chose not to take any action on the officer," Bhardwaj alleged.
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over various issues, with the latter accusing the L-G of stalling its work at the behest of the BJP-led central government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Marvel Announces Black Widow Standalone Film, Starring Scarlett Johansson
- England Picking Kuldeep Yadav But Need Improvement, Says Thorpe
- Farah Khan Shoots 'Super Hit' Song for Housefull 4; See Picture
- Scarlett Johansson Quits ‘Rub & Tug’ After Backlash Over Casting as Transgender Man
- Parental Controls Don't Stop Teenagers from Watching Porn