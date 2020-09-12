AAP Claims

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a “massive scam” took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by increasing the price of thermometers and oximeters by 300-500 per cent in 65 districts. “The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh issued an order saying that every panchayat will get a coronavirus kit from the state government. This kit will have one oximeter, one infrared thermometer, around 500 masks, 5 litre of sanitizer etc. One kit costs around Rs 2,700 to Rs 2,800, however, the same can be done within Rs 2,000,” he said. “But unfortunately, at various places of Uttar Pradesh, corruption is being done by increasing the price of thermometers and oximeters by 500 per cent, 400 per cent and 300 per cent,” he claimed.

He demanded an independent probe on the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor