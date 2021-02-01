AAP Constitutes Committee in Every District for Selection of Candidates Ahead of UP Panchayat Polls

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the UP Panchayat Elections to be held in the state soon. A four-member committee has been formed in every district for the selection of candidates. This committee has also been tasked with ensuring that no tainted person gets the ticket. The AAP claimed that thousands of people have already applied for candidature.

“The party has received thousands of applications so far. Candidates with a clean image will be selected. Minister of Delhi Government Rajendra Pal Gautam is reviewing the district-wise elections in the entire state. The party has made him in charge of the UP Panchayat elections. The party will not select any tainted candidate in the UP panchayat elections,” Sabhajit Singh, State President of AAP, said.

“The party has entered politics to end political corruption and the interference of goons and mafia in politics. In this district-wise committee, Delhi MLAs who will have the responsibility of the Panchayat election in-charge of the respective district will be included in this screening committee. Apart from this, the concerned District Head, District In-charge and Supervisor will be members of the Screening Committee. The same committee will put a final seal on the names of the candidates for the posts including the District Panchayat member,” added Singh.

The AAP, which is gearing up to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, wants to first assess its preparedness through the Panchayat elections. The party intends that the result of the panchayat election will help give an edge to the strategy of 2022 assembly elections. This is the reason why the party has increased its activity in the state for months.