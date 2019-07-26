Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Aap Dara Nahi Sakte Mujhe': BJP Minister and Congress MLA Get Into Spat on Camera Over 'Jai Shri Ram'

A video clip shot outside the Jharkhand assembly shows the MLAs from both the parties getting into a heated exchange over the chanting of the religious slogan.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Aap Dara Nahi Sakte Mujhe': BJP Minister and Congress MLA Get Into Spat on Camera Over 'Jai Shri Ram'
Screenshot of the incident.
Loading...

BJP leader and Jharkhand urban development minister CP Singh stirred a controversy on Friday after he allegedly forced fellow Congress MLA Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the presence of mediapersons.

A video clip shot outside the Jharkhand assembly purportedly shows both the MLAs getting into a heated exchange over the chanting of the religious slogan.

“I want Irfan bhai to once chant aloud ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” says CP Singh, holding the Congress MLA’s hand. He then tells Ansari his ancestors were "Ram-waale" and not "Babur-wale."

Ansari reacts by saying, “Aap daraa nahi sakte mujhe (you cannot threaten me),” and goes on to highlight that the country needs employment opportunities, electricity and development, and not politics over religion.

To this, Sharma responds by saying that “even your ancestors believed in Shri Ram”.

Speaking to CNN-News18 later, Singh said he respects all religions, while Ansari claimed he wasn’t forced to say anything but was trying to convey that such incidents have been taking place.

On Wednesday too, the Jharkhand Assembly of the ongoing Monsoon Session witnessed ruckus over sloganeering of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Viranchi Narayan, BJP legislator from Bokaro, raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and it was soon followed b CP Singh and Minister of Labour, Employment and Training, Raj Paliwar. The lawmaker went on chanting the slogan as the JMM MLAs demanded government’s stand on proposed amendments to the Indian Forests Act, 1927. The House was adjourned twice due to the uproar.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram