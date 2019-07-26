'Aap Dara Nahi Sakte Mujhe': BJP Minister and Congress MLA Get Into Spat on Camera Over 'Jai Shri Ram'

BJP leader and Jharkhand urban development minister CP Singh stirred a controversy on Friday after he allegedly forced fellow Congress MLA Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the presence of mediapersons.

A video clip shot outside the Jharkhand assembly purportedly shows both the MLAs getting into a heated exchange over the chanting of the religious slogan.

“I want Irfan bhai to once chant aloud ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” says CP Singh, holding the Congress MLA’s hand. He then tells Ansari his ancestors were "Ram-waale" and not "Babur-wale."

Ansari reacts by saying, “Aap daraa nahi sakte mujhe (you cannot threaten me),” and goes on to highlight that the country needs employment opportunities, electricity and development, and not politics over religion.

To this, Sharma responds by saying that “even your ancestors believed in Shri Ram”.

Speaking to CNN-News18 later, Singh said he respects all religions, while Ansari claimed he wasn’t forced to say anything but was trying to convey that such incidents have been taking place.

On Wednesday too, the Jharkhand Assembly of the ongoing Monsoon Session witnessed ruckus over sloganeering of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Viranchi Narayan, BJP legislator from Bokaro, raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and it was soon followed b CP Singh and Minister of Labour, Employment and Training, Raj Paliwar. The lawmaker went on chanting the slogan as the JMM MLAs demanded government’s stand on proposed amendments to the Indian Forests Act, 1927. The House was adjourned twice due to the uproar.