AAP Govt Agrees to Implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi as Coronavirus Cases Rise to 415

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital as the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection rose to 415 in the country. A total of 7 deaths have also been reported across the nation due to COVID-19.

In wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia announced in the Delhi Assembly that the AAP government will also implement the centrally sponsored health insurance scheme in financial year 2020-21.

He further announced Rs 3 crore for the current fiscal year and Rs 50 crore for next financial year to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier last year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, saying the state government's health scheme is "ten times bigger and comprehensive" than the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat programme.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, rolled out in February 2018, aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.

A total of 27 cases have been reported in Delhi so far, of which six were locally transmitted from one person to another while 21 persons contracted it abroad, Kejriwal said.

