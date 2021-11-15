AAP Govt Completely Failed in Controlling Pollution, Indulging in Blame Game: Punjab Minister

Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Gurkirat Singh Monday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, saying it is indulging in a blame game as it has “completely failed" to control pollution in the national capital. Singh, who was the chief guest at the Punjab Day Function held during the India International Trade Fair 2021 at Pragati Maidan, also urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal has completely failed to control pollution in Delhi and is instead indulging in a blame game," he said.

Talking about the industrial growth in Punjab, he said the state government has taken several path-breaking steps for promoting ease of doing business and ensuring stable growth of the industrial sector in Punjab. He claimed the Congress-led Punjab government has brought investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the state which not only given the much needed boost to the economy but also generated employment. He said the new industrial policy with detailed schemes and operational guidelines was implemented with the sole motive of making the state the top destination for investors and business in the country. He took a round of the Punjab Pavillion which has been designed and decorated in consonance with the theme of IITF 2021 i.e. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat- Self Reliant India’.

The theme area of Punjab Pavillion has been designed showcasing the growth of industry with the world class facilities provided by the Punjab Government. A cultural evening on the occasion was also organised.

