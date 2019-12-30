AAP Govt Decides to Extend Power Subsidy to Residents of Delhi Cantonment Area
In August, the Delhi government had decided to provide free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 200 units every month. Those who consume between 201 and 400 units are being given a 50 per cent subsidy by the AAP dispensation.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to extend the benefits of power subsidy to the residents of the Delhi Cantonment area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held here on Monday, he said.
"The benefits of power subsidy have been extended to the residents of Delhi Cantonment area," Kejriwal said. The announcement came ahead of the Delhi polls slated for early next year.
