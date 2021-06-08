AAP Govt Kickstarts Campaign to Vaccinate 45+ Age Group at Polling Booths in Delhi

A Delhi Cabinet minister and senior AAP MLAs on Tuesday launched the 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine' campaign under which they spread awareness and encouraged citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies. Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain launched the AAP government's initiative to spread awareness about Covid Vaccination in Ballimaran assembly constituency.

The AAP, in a statement, said he went from door-to-door, encouraging people to get vaccinated. The minister appealed to representatives of RWAs, youth groups, Women's groups, market associations, NGOs and religious organisation to do their bit in encouraging citizens aged 45-plus to get vaccinated at local polling booths in the assembly constituency. Hussain said booth-level officers had also begun visiting the people in their wards, and different teams are encouraging citizens to get vaccinated at local polling booths.

E-rickshaws have been arranged to carry citizens to polling booths to get themselves vaccinated. He said those above 45 years of age should be vaccinated in four weeks, and the Delhi government will similarly carry this out for those in the 18-44 age category as well, the party said. In Kalkaji, MLA Atishi started the campaign in ward number 91 and held a march. The legislator said that from today, she will go from house-to-house to ensure that people in the 45+ age category get the Covid vaccines from their local polling booth.

A booth-level Officer, a civil defence volunteer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers will visit homes to encourage citizens to get vaccinated. These people will also help people in the registration process, Atishi said. At Kalkaji's ward number 91, there are 44 booths and 44 teams of the AAP will be going door-to-door, helping people where needed. This will continue on Wednesday and the day after at other wards, she added.

Atishi said, "In this way, all the citizens of Kalkaji who are over 45 years will be vaccinated in the coming three weeks. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by the Delhi chief minister to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic." .

