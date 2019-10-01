AAP Govt Never Stopped Anyone from Getting Education, Medical Treatment in Delhi, Says Kejriwal
On Sunday, the chief minister had claimed that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in the national capital.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The AAP government has never stopped anyone from getting education and medical treatment in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, a day after he came under attack from opposition BJP for his "patients from other states" remarks.
On Sunday, the chief minister had claimed that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in the national capital.
A day later, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of "humiliating" people from Bihar and other states.
Responding to a question at a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the "AAP dispensation is happy to provide quality education to any child and good treatment to any person from any part of the country".
"We have never stopped anyone from getting medical treatment and education in Delhi. People from far-reaching areas outside Delhi come here for treatment. We have come in politics with the thought of social service" he told reporters.
Kejriwal said that like Delhi, there should also be revolution in other states which should open mohalla clinics, poly clinics and good school.
Hitting out at the chief minister, Tiwari on Monday said if a person from Bihar or any other state gets treatment in Delhi, "why does it pain Arvind Kejriwal".
"If Kejriwal has any personal and political enmity with me, he may say anything directly. Why humiliate people from Bihar, UP and other states by flaunting health services of his government," Tiwari had said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Deepika Padukone's School Report Takes Us Back to Our Childhood
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More