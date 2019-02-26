AAP Govt Presents Rs 60,000 cr Budget for 2019-20 With Focus on Education and Health

The AAP government on Tuesday presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors and said it is "two times more" than the first budget presented by it in 2014-15.Presenting his government's last budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the budget is dedicated to soldiers martyred in the recent Pulwama attack.The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force which carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory."I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet."The budget estimates for 2019-20 are pegged at Rs 60,000 crore which is two times more than the budget presented in 2014 15," Sisodia said.The budget estimate of Rs 60,000 crore in 2019-20 is 13.21 per cent higher than the budget estimate of Rs 53,000 crore last year. The proposed budget of Rs 60,000 crore in 2019-20 is almost double the total expenditure of Rs 30,940 in 2014-15, the report said.The total financial support of Rs 6,380 crore is proposed for the local bodies in 2019-20 which includes Rs 2,331 crore as tied fund for implementation of schemes by local bodies and Rs 2,331 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA). Around Rs 1,805 crore has been provided for local bodies as share in stamps and registration fee and one time parking fee, it said.The contribution of Delhi to the national GDP also increased from 3.97 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.14 per cent in 2018-19 though we are only 1.4 per cent of the total population, the budget report said.At constant prices, Delhi's economy is expected to grow at the rate of 8.61 per cent in 2018-19 whereas the all India growth rate is 7.2 per cent. The annual average growth of GSDP in last four years remains at 8.92 per cent which exhibits strong economic fundamentals of Delhi's economy, the report said.The per capita income of Delhi is Rs 3,65,529 in 2018-19 with an increase of 11 per cent over the per capita income of Rs 3,28,985 in 2017-18.The per capita income of Delhi in 2018-19 is about three times higher than the per capita income of Rs 1,25,397 at national level, it said.The AAP government also allocated over Rs 15,000 crore to education sector for 2019-20 with Sisodia asserting that the allocation to education is around 26 per cent of the total budget.Allocation for entrepreneurship plans, introduction of family business curriculum, setting up of a teachers training university and an applied science university are among the various initiatives announced in the budget.Sisodia also announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission while assertingn that Delhi is the first state to implement the Commission's report on farming sector."For providing 1.5 times of MSP to farmers of Delhi, as per Swaminathan Commission report, the 2019-20 budget allocates Rs 100 crore," he said.The deputy chief minister said the free wifi project of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would start in the next financial year.The AAP claimed that the budget of 2014-15 was Rs 30,940 crore while last year a budget of Rs 53,000 crore was presented.He also advocated full statehood for Delhi, saying it was denied by the Centre, leading to the problems of recruitment of teachers, doctors and other employees, opening schools and hospitals. He said Jan Lokpal would have been appointed if Delhi had full statehood.Around 100 services would be brought under the doorstep delivery programmes, he said adding that Rs 500 crore has been allocated in the budget for the CCTV project.There has been an increase of 73 per cent in the budget for infrastructure projects and in transport sector, Sisodia said adding that 4,000 new buses are being procured by the government which would materialise by the next financial year.The deputy chief minister said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for a state electric vehicle fund. An amount of Rs 7,485 crore has been allocated for the health sector, he said adding that a new scheme will also be launched to provide financial help to differently abled parents for marriage of their daughters.The deputy chief minister said Rs 600 crore has also been allocated for development work in unauthorised colonies while the total outlay for the transport sector has been kept at Rs 1,807 crore, which is twice than the last fiscal.Elaborating about the environment sector, he said a new policy would be started to ensure that 80 per cent of trees that has to be cut to set up a business has to be replanted.