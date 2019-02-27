LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
AAP Govt to Provide Subsidy on Electricity for Farmers

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to give electricity subsidy of Rs 105 per KW per month on fixed charges to farmers in Delhi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

"The agriculture electricity subsidy is expected to benefit at least 11,000 consumers. A provision of Rs 7.50 crore has been made for this," the statement said.

The subsidy on exiting tariff will be provided on fixed charges to agricultural connections in Delhi for financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20, with effect from April 1, 2018, it said.

It said the distribution companies (discoms) will have to ensure that subsidy is released only to genuine agricultural consumers.

A special audit of subsidy released to discoms and that passed on to the consumers account may be undertaken by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC), it added.
