AAP Leader 'Offers' Rs 20 Lakh to BJP Men Ready to Face Same Trauma as Rewari Rape Victim

#WATCH 2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sb sharam karo.BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya?: Haryana AAP Chief Naveen Jaihind on #Rewari gangrape victim family returning Govt compensation pic.twitter.com/cfYNGmYd6G — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

An Aam Aadmi Party leader on Tuesday vitiated the public discourse while condemning the Haryana gang rape when he offered Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader ready to undergo the same trauma.AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind was apparently raising a point about the BJP government in Haryana offering compensation, but not doing enough to punish the rapists.“Is a girl's honour worth just Rs 2 lakh? The CM should be ashamed. I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people. Can honour be valued with money?" said Naveen Jaihind.AAP’s Atishi said the way the leader put it across was wrong, but also emphasised that the leader raised an important matter."What he highlighted is valid, but yes the way he worded it is wrong," said Atishi.The girl, a school topper hailing from Rewari who had been felicitated by the government, was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday while she was on the way to a coaching class. She was then allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a secluded spot. She was later recovered from a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.The victim's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.The survivor's family has returned a cheque for Rs 2 lakh given by the Khattar government, demanding that the rapists be punished."We want justice, we want punishment for the rapists," said the student's mother.