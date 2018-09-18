English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Leader 'Offers' Rs 20 Lakh to BJP Men Ready to Face Same Trauma as Rewari Rape Victim
The survivor's family has returned a cheque for Rs 2 lakh given by the Khattar government, demanding that the rapists be punished.
Seen here is the video grab of Haryana AAP chief Naveen Jaihind making the outrageous rape remark on Sept 18, 2018.
Loading...
New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party leader on Tuesday vitiated the public discourse while condemning the Haryana gang rape when he offered Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader ready to undergo the same trauma.
AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind was apparently raising a point about the BJP government in Haryana offering compensation, but not doing enough to punish the rapists.
“Is a girl's honour worth just Rs 2 lakh? The CM should be ashamed. I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people. Can honour be valued with money?" said Naveen Jaihind.
AAP’s Atishi said the way the leader put it across was wrong, but also emphasised that the leader raised an important matter.
"What he highlighted is valid, but yes the way he worded it is wrong," said Atishi.
The girl, a school topper hailing from Rewari who had been felicitated by the government, was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday while she was on the way to a coaching class. She was then allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a secluded spot. She was later recovered from a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.
The victim's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.
The survivor's family has returned a cheque for Rs 2 lakh given by the Khattar government, demanding that the rapists be punished.
"We want justice, we want punishment for the rapists," said the student's mother.
AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind was apparently raising a point about the BJP government in Haryana offering compensation, but not doing enough to punish the rapists.
“Is a girl's honour worth just Rs 2 lakh? The CM should be ashamed. I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people. Can honour be valued with money?" said Naveen Jaihind.
#WATCH 2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sb sharam karo.BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya?: Haryana AAP Chief Naveen Jaihind on #Rewari gangrape victim family returning Govt compensation pic.twitter.com/cfYNGmYd6G— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018
AAP’s Atishi said the way the leader put it across was wrong, but also emphasised that the leader raised an important matter.
"What he highlighted is valid, but yes the way he worded it is wrong," said Atishi.
The girl, a school topper hailing from Rewari who had been felicitated by the government, was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday while she was on the way to a coaching class. She was then allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a secluded spot. She was later recovered from a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.
The victim's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.
The survivor's family has returned a cheque for Rs 2 lakh given by the Khattar government, demanding that the rapists be punished.
"We want justice, we want punishment for the rapists," said the student's mother.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...