AAP Has Done Nothing in Five Years Except Spreading Lies, Says Amit Shah

Shah also accused chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of not implementing central government's schemes in the national capital and depriving people of their benefits.

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
AAP Has Done Nothing in Five Years Except Spreading Lies, Says Amit Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow in New Delhi's Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency and said the AAP has done nothing in the last five years except spreading "lies" and staging dharna.

Standing atop an open vehicle, Shah's roadshow passed through the constituency amid chants of "Modiji ko Jai Shri Ram", "Amit bhai ko Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai".

At the end of roadshow, the Union Home minister, flanked by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and party's Kasturba Nagar candidate Ravindra Choudhary, said, "Your one vote will ensure security of Delhi. Your one vote will ensure a better Delhi."

"In the last five years, the only work the Aam Aadmi Party did was to spread lies. They only staged dharna," he said, adding that the AAP government did nothing for the people of Delhi.

He also accused chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of not implementing central government's schemes in the national capital and depriving people of their benefits.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

