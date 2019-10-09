AAP Leader Preeti Sharma Menon Seeks Inquiry into Police Excesses During Aarey Protests
Huge protests erupted in Aarey Colony area here on the night of October 4 and on October 5 when the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation began to cut trees for car shed of Metro phase 3.
People gather to protest at Aarey as authorities begin felling trees after HC nod. (Twitter/@AAPMaharashtra)
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Wednesday demanded a high-level inquiry against senior police officers who she said lathi-charged and assaulted activists including herself when they were protesting against tree felling for Metro on October 4 and 5.
Huge protests erupted in Aarey Colony area here on the night of October 4 and on October 5 when the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation began to cut trees for car shed of Metro phase 3.
Sharma, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director General of Police S K Jaiswal and Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog, alleged that a deputy commissioner-level officer hit her and other protesters with lathi (baton), and demanded that he should be suspended.
"I also demand inquiry against all the officers who were involved in violent attacks on citizens of Mumbai," she said.
"Mumbai Police began slapping, shoving, pushing, pinching, lathi-charging and dragging citizens. I reached around midnight and was lathi-charged....this was not merely excessive use of force but a violent attack on ordinary citizens of India who were only trying to do their constitutional duty to protect trees," her letter said.
She also demanded inquiry into illegal detention of "hundreds of citizens" including women and girls at night during the protests.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not
- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s Expressions are Unmissable as Mom Amrita Singh Puts 'Kala Tikka' on Them
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS