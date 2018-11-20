English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Leader Suresh Sharma Shot at Thrice in Amritsar’s Busy Market
Sharma is an active RTI activist and an anti-corruption campaigner. He is known for his critical opposition of rival political parties.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Aam Adami Party’s district president Suresh Sharma was shot at by an unidentified gunman in his shop in Amritsar on Tuesday evening.
A youth had reportedly come to his furniture shop at 6.30 pm. He shot Sharma thrice and fled the spot. The AAP leader was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is said to be stable, according to his family.
The investigation has begun and police are collecting footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Sharma’s statement will be recorded after he is in a condition to speak.
Sharma is an active RTI activist and an anti-corruption campaigner. He is known for his critical opposition of rival political parties. Sharma resigned as AAP’s district president earlier this year when AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira was replaced as leader of opposition.
Khaira condemned the attack on Sharma saying that there is a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. “I strongly condemn the murderous attack on our party colleague and PAC member Suresh Sharma ji in Amritsar today. It appears there’s no security for life of ordinary people in Punjab,” Khaira said.
He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent action against them.
The police have ruled out any possibility of a terror angle in the attack, but have hinted at personal animosity behind the attack.
A youth had reportedly come to his furniture shop at 6.30 pm. He shot Sharma thrice and fled the spot. The AAP leader was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is said to be stable, according to his family.
The investigation has begun and police are collecting footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Sharma’s statement will be recorded after he is in a condition to speak.
Sharma is an active RTI activist and an anti-corruption campaigner. He is known for his critical opposition of rival political parties. Sharma resigned as AAP’s district president earlier this year when AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira was replaced as leader of opposition.
Khaira condemned the attack on Sharma saying that there is a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. “I strongly condemn the murderous attack on our party colleague and PAC member Suresh Sharma ji in Amritsar today. It appears there’s no security for life of ordinary people in Punjab,” Khaira said.
He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent action against them.
The police have ruled out any possibility of a terror angle in the attack, but have hinted at personal animosity behind the attack.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony
- Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU
- Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...