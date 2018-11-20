AAP Leader Suresh Sharma Shot at Thrice in Amritsar’s Busy Market

Former Aam Adami Party’s district president Suresh Sharma was shot at by an unidentified gunman in his shop in Amritsar on Tuesday evening.A youth had reportedly come to his furniture shop at 6.30 pm. He shot Sharma thrice and fled the spot. The AAP leader was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is said to be stable, according to his family.The investigation has begun and police are collecting footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Sharma’s statement will be recorded after he is in a condition to speak.Sharma is an active RTI activist and an anti-corruption campaigner. He is known for his critical opposition of rival political parties. Sharma resigned as AAP’s district president earlier this year when AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira was replaced as leader of opposition.Khaira condemned the attack on Sharma saying that there is a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. “I strongly condemn the murderous attack on our party colleague and PAC member Suresh Sharma ji in Amritsar today. It appears there’s no security for life of ordinary people in Punjab,” Khaira said.He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent action against them.The police have ruled out any possibility of a terror angle in the attack, but have hinted at personal animosity behind the attack.