AAP Meets Delhi Police Chief, Asks Cops to Arrest Those Behind Secretariat Assault

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh on Monday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and demanded action against those involved in the assault on state cabinet minister Imran Hussain, Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairman Ashish Khetan, along with others, on February 20.In a video, a mob of around 150-200 people could be seen marching into the lobby of Delhi Secretariat and assaulting Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and his aides.Khetan said he, too, was assaulted around the same time on another floor of the secretariat. This incident took place the day after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he had been assaulted by two AAP MLAs.The party said that while the policemen had sent two AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jharwal, to judicial custody after just an allegation, nobody had been arrested yet in the assault of Hussain and Khetan even though video proof was available.The party said it had also submitted video proof to the Commissioner, who assured them that this would be looked into. “An FIR has been lodged at IP Estate Police Station in this matter, but unfortunately Delhi Police has not shown any promptness. Police has not taken action in the Secretariat violence case, even though video evidence is available and has been broadcast by national media,” the AAP’s letter to Commissioner Amulya Patnaik read.