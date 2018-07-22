GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

AAP MLA Booked for Furnishing False Info About Educational Qualifications

According to Singh's nomination papers, he completed his Class 12 from UP Board and subsequently did his graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 7:26 AM IST
AAP MLA Booked for Furnishing False Info About Educational Qualifications
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A case has been registered against AAP MLA Fateh Singh for allegedly furnishing false information about his educational qualifications in nomination papers, the police said on Sunday.

On July 19, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Poleram (42), a resident of Gokalpuri, at Nand Nagri police station in northeast Delhi following a city court's direction, they said.

According to Singh's nomination papers, he completed his Class 12 from UP Board and subsequently did his graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

The complainant has alleged that this is false, the police said. The police are verifying the documents submitted by the AAP MLA.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
