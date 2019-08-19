AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Gets Seven-Day Jail Term from Delhi Court for Assaulting Woman
The court refused to release Manoj Kumar on probation of good conduct, noting that the convict was previously convicted in another case and was sentenced to three months imprisonment.
AAP MLA Manoj Kumar (L) (Image: Facebook)
New Delhi: A Delhi court has awarded 7-day jail term to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manoj Kumar for assaulting a woman in 2014.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that the lawmaker was "a public servant and therefore it was his duty to behave fairly and courteously to those who approach him with their problems".
The court refused to release him on probation of good conduct, noting that the convict was previously convicted in another case and was sentenced to three months imprisonment.
"Therefore, the punishment needs to be deterrent in this case. In this case, the accused Manoj Kumar has been convicted for commission of offence of under section 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC.
"In the facts and circumstances of the case, he is punished with a simple imprisonment for a period of seven days and with fine of Rs 500 under section 352 of the IPC," the court said.
At request of the convict that he wished to file an appeal against his conviction, however, the court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of the like amount for 30 days.
While convicting Kumar for assault, the court had, however, acquitted him of the charge of 354 (assaulting woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, saying it was clear that "the
intention and motive of the accused may be was to shove away the complainant on some issue but not to insult or outrage her modesty".
According to the prosecution, the woman had gone to the lawmaker, seeking redressal of water logging related problems. The convict, however, asked her not to disturb him and pushed the woman inappropriately.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Maruti Suzuki Can't Afford to Discontinue Diesel Cars in India – Here’s Why
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships