AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Gets Interim Bail in Doctor Suicide Case

A Delhi court on Monday granted 30-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Prakash Jarwal, lodged in a jail for the past 42 days in connection with a doctor's alleged suicide.

The MLA has been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Granting the bail Special Judge Sanjay Bansal noted, "His father has tested Covid-19 positive and wife is also showing symptoms. There are minor children of applicants who will definitely need care and protection, if something wrong happens with the wife. The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic can't be underestimated."

The judge said allegations of him influencing witnesses while out on bail could be ruled out as they were against co-accused Harish Jarwal.

But the court asked him not to try to contact or influence any witness, not tamper with the evidence, join the investigation when called and share his mobile number with the investigation officer.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli Assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9 in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in Durga Vihar of South Delhi on April 18.

In his suicide note, the 52-year-old doctor held Jarwal responsible for taking the extreme step.

According to the Delhi Police, Jarwal and the deceased were involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

The police said the deceased in his suicide note said Jarwal and his associates used to extort money from him for running water tankers in the Dwarka area.