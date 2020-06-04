INDIA

1-MIN READ

AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand and His Brother Test Positive for Coronavirus in Delhi

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The MLA from Delhi's Patel Nagar is asymptomatic. He and his brother have been home-quarantined.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand from Delhi's Patel Nagar along with his brother tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

According to party sources, the MLA is asymptomatic and has been home-quarantined.

"The MLA tested positive on Thursday. He and his brother have been home-quarantined," a party leader said.

On May 1, Vishesh Ravi, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Karol Bagh constituency here, tested positive for Covid-19 along with his brother. Ravi was also an asymptomatic case and was advised to stay at home. On May 24, Ravi tested negative for the infection.


