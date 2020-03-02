Take the pledge to vote

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Appointed Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman

Cleaner environment and 24-hour water supply were the key issues in the AAP's manifesto for Delhi election.

PTI

March 2, 2020
File photo of Raghav Chadha. (Image : video grab)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday appointed first-time MLA Raghav Chadha as vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Chadha (31), represents the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal were appointed as DJB members. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain is the chairman of the board.

Chadha, a chartered accountant, defeated BJP veteran R P Singh and Congress' Rocky Tuseed in the February 8 assembly polls.

In December last year, the Delhi government and the Centre traded allegations over the national capital's water quality after Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report that said water samples collected from the city failed on most parameters.

The Delhi government had last year also announced its ambitious project to provide round-the-clock water supply by 2024.

Cleaner environment and 24-hour water supply were the key issues in the AAP's manifesto for Delhi election.

It had also launched a mega project for storing rainwater in pits created on the Yamuna floodplains to meet the city's water needs.

The national capital needs 1,150 million gallons of water per day against 950 MGD being supplied through various sources at present.

