1-MIN READ

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Arrested in UP, Youth Hurls Ink at Him

File photo of AAP MLA Somnath Bharti.

Police said they are investigating into the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's hospitals. He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said.

Hours earlier, a youth hurled ink at the Delhi MLA's face when he was emerging out of a guest house.

Police said they are investigating into the incident.


