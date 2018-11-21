English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Booked for 'Hurling Abuses' at Woman Scribe
In her complaint, the anchor of the Hindi news channel told police that Bharti, during a TV show called her a BJP's agent and asked her to become a prostitute.
File photo of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti. (PTI)
Loading...
Noida: Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti was booked on Wednesday on charges of hurling abuses at a woman journalist, a police official said.
The FIR against the AAP MLA was lodged on the complaint of the woman journalist of a private TV news channel, who accused him of calling her names and asking her to "become a prostitute".
In her complaint, the anchor of the Hindi news channel told police that Bharti, during a TV show called her a BJP's agent and asked her to become a prostitute, the official said.
Denying the allegations, Bharti, however, threatened to file a defamation case against both the news channel and its anchor.
He said he had joined the TV show over phone to discuss the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday, but the video was being presented with manipulation.
I will file a defamation case against both the news anchor as well as the channel, Bharti told PTI.
The complaint was lodged by the scribe at the Women Police Station in Noida and a First Information Report under sections 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the MLA, the official said.
While Section 504 of the IPC lists the offence of heaping "intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace", section 509 pertains to "insulting a woman's modesty through words, gestures or an act," a police official said.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disapproved Somnath Bharti's alleged behaviour towards the woman journalist.
"Somnath Bharti should not have talked the way he did on television," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.
The FIR against the AAP MLA was lodged on the complaint of the woman journalist of a private TV news channel, who accused him of calling her names and asking her to "become a prostitute".
In her complaint, the anchor of the Hindi news channel told police that Bharti, during a TV show called her a BJP's agent and asked her to become a prostitute, the official said.
Denying the allegations, Bharti, however, threatened to file a defamation case against both the news channel and its anchor.
He said he had joined the TV show over phone to discuss the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday, but the video was being presented with manipulation.
I will file a defamation case against both the news anchor as well as the channel, Bharti told PTI.
The complaint was lodged by the scribe at the Women Police Station in Noida and a First Information Report under sections 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the MLA, the official said.
While Section 504 of the IPC lists the offence of heaping "intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace", section 509 pertains to "insulting a woman's modesty through words, gestures or an act," a police official said.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disapproved Somnath Bharti's alleged behaviour towards the woman journalist.
"Somnath Bharti should not have talked the way he did on television," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s New Photo is Royalty Personified, See Here
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...