Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

AAP MLA taken into Custody for Failing to Appear before Court in 2013 Rioting Case

Tripathi was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after non-bailable warrant was issued against him on Thursday for failing to appear on October 30, the last date of hearing.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
AAP MLA taken into Custody for Failing to Appear before Court in 2013 Rioting Case
File photo of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Credits: Twitter-Akhilesh Pati Tripathi)

New Delhi: AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was on Friday taken into custody for his failure to comply with repeated summons and warrants of the court in a 2013 rioting case.

Tripathi was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him on Thursday for failing to appear on October 30, the last date of hearing.

Earlier, charges were framed against Tripathi, an MLA of the Model Town constituency, and 17 others for rioting and obstructing the Delhi Police from doing its duty, using criminal force on police and voluntarily causing hurt to them, after the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

According to the charge sheet, the AAP MLA and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case.

In the incident, 12 police officers were wounded with one suffering from grievous injuries, the charge sheet said.

