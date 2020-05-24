INDIA

1-MIN READ

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi Tests Negative for Covid-19, to Donate Plasma after Recovering Fully

File photo of AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi. (Image credit: Twitter)

On May 1, Ravi along with his brother tested positive for COVID-19.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi after being tested negative for COVID-19 after 22 days of quarantine said he will donate plasma after he recovers fully from the infection.

"I want to inform you all on the twenty second day of quarantine my Corona Test has come Negative. However, I still have a little cough, so according to the advice given by the doctor after taking rest for a few more days, I will be ready to donate plasma and return back to work," the MLA tweeted.

On May 1, Ravi along with his brother tested positive for COVID-19.


