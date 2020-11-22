AAP MLAs, Councillors Distribute Free Masks Across Delhi to Spread Awareness Against Covid-19

The Aam Aadmi Party legislators and councillors distributed free masks across Delhi on Sunday as part of its awareness campaign against the novel coronavirus following the appeal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The MLAs, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Somnath Bharti, and councillors went to the markets in their respective areas to distribute masks to those who were not wearing any, the AAP said.

Addressing people at the M Block Market of Greater Kailash, Bharadwaj said: "Right now, there's no medicine for this disease (COVID-19) yet. Therefore, a mask is the only protection." "I want to appeal to all of you to wear masks, avoid crowded places, wash your hands and maintain social distance," he said. "I want to appeal that please tell the same to your family members as well." Kejriwal had urged AAP leaders and workers on Friday to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it, describing this as the "best form" of patriotism and service to humanity. Cabinet minister Hussain also distributed masks in his Ballimaran constituency.

Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti distributed free masks near Sudarshan Cinema Road in Gautam Nagar. "If you love your family, then please maintain these precautions and wear a mask," Bharti said. "If you want all of you and your family to be safe, there's only one way and that is to wear masks in the right way and follow social distancing." "There shouldn't be any confusion, such as the corona has gone. The pandemic is there and we all need to be very cautious for ourselves, and our family and friends," he added.