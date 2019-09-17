AAP MLAs Tour Residential Colonies of Their Assemblies to Spread Dengue Awareness

New Delhi: Several AAP MLAs toured residential colonies in their assemblies here on Sunday to spread awareness about dengue and urged people to participate in the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign.

The MLAs urged residents to participate in the campaign, launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 1, and save the city from dengue outbreak.

More than 200 events were held across the city by MLAs, councillors and party leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

Patparganj MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited his constituency to raise awareness about dengue.

MLA Parmila Tokas posted on Twitter pictures of her visiting the Raipur Colony, Mohammadpur village, R K Puram Sector 3, 12, in her R K

Puram Assembly. Tokas said she met residents and encouraged them to check mosquito breeding in their surroundings.

MLA Girish Soni also shared pictures of him inspecting his home and his MLA office, apart from his visit to Madipur Assembly.

Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, along with Neemdi Colony ward councillor Neetu Azad, visited different parts of the constituency.

Kalyanpuri ward councillor and president of the AAP's SC-ST Wing Kuldeep Kumar also shared pictures of him checking mosquito breeding at his home.

Under the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign, people have been requested to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for draining stagnant water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes. The campaign will conclude in mid-November.

The number of dengue cases recorded till September 7 stood at 122, with 30 of these reported in the current month and 52 in August.

Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths due to the disease were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

Both the Delhi government and the local bodies have been making efforts to raise awareness among the people on precautions to ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae in and around their houses.

