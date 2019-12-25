Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann Gets Into Heated Argument with Reporter, Calls Sukhbir Badal ‘Retarded Child’
The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur got irked by a journalist’s question if the Shiromani Akali Dal is emerging as the main opposition party in Punjab.
File image of Bhagwant Mann. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann landed in a controversy on Tuesday after getting into a heated argument with a reporter during a press conference in Chandigarh.
The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur reportedly got irked by a journalist’s question that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is orgnising dharna against the Congress government, is emerging as the main opposition party in Punjab, as compared to AAP which remains absent from political discourse.
A video of the incident showed the Aam Aadmi Party convenor first dismissing the question and then responding angrily, “Who says Akali Dal is the main opposition party? Who tells you Akali Dal is the main opposition? Which dharnas do they hold…against whom? You are taking Sukhbir Badal seriously, he is a retarded child.”
#WATCH Verbal spat between AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and a journalist, during a press conference in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/9csQthaODG— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
“Opposition is not defined by dharnas. It is defined by the questions…Did you read who posed maximum questions?” Mann said.
When the reporter continued his questioning, Mann stood up and charged towards him. After arguing for a while, the AAP leader walked out of the press conference.
The Chandigarh Press Club later issued a statement saying the journalists who had gone to attend Mann’s press conference had decided to boycott the event after his outburst.
