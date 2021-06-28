AAP MP Files Complaint Against Ram Temple Trust Secretary, Others Over 'Scam' in Land Purchase

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has once raked up the issue of an alleged scam in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by Ram Janambhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The AAP MP has now demanded to know why no action hasn’t yet been taken against the people involved in the matter and also alleged that the BJP was hand-in-glove with the members of the temple Trust in the alleged scam.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday evening, Singh said, “The people of the Trust are saying that they will sue me, why haven’t they done it yet? The matter should be investigated by a fast-track court. The BJP is hand-in-glove with the people of the Trust in this embezzlement. That’s why no action has been taken against people against whom I have given ample proof. I have also given a written complaint naming nine people at Ayodhya Kotwali.”

As per information, the AAP MP has submitted a written complaint at Ayodhya Kotwali to register a case against nine people under several IPC sections.

In his complaint, Singh named Trust secretary Champat Rai, mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay, Trust members Anil Kumar Mishra, Harish Pathak, Kusum Pathak, SP Singh, Sultan Ansari and Deep Narayan Upadhyay.

“If the case is not registered by the police, then I will move court to get an FIR registered. Ram Temple should be built soon, but this dishonesty will not be allowed. Three members of the Trust have clearly said that they don’t have any information about land acquisition. The BJP has done a scam in the name of Lord Ram,” Singh said.

