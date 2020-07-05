AAP MP Sanjay Singh Asks HRD Minister to Cancel DU's Online Exams

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel online exams of the Delhi University.



In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.



A mock online exam was conducted on July 4 by the Delhi University ahead of the final open book examinations from July 10.



Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam.



"Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said.



The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.