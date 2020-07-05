INDIA

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Asks HRD Minister to Cancel DU's Online Exams

File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)

In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel online exams of the Delhi University.

In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.

A mock online exam was conducted on July 4 by the Delhi University ahead of the final open book examinations from July 10.

Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam.

"Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said.

The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.

