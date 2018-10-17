English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP MP Who Attacked Modi Govt Over Rafale Deal Gets Court Notice in Defamation Case
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he will continue to raise his voice against the Rafale deal and file his submission before the court.
File image of protests against the Rafale deal. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has received notice from a court in Ahmedabad regarding a civil suit filed by Reliance Infrastructure Limited over his allegations in connection with the Rafale deal.
Singh asserted he will continue to raise his voice against the Rafale deal "scam" and file his submission before the court. "I have no respect for those toying with security of the country in the name of Bharat Mata. I will continue to raise my voice against this scam," Singh said.
He said that a defamation notice from Anil Ambani and his companies including Reliance Defence Limited seeking damages of Rs 5,000 crore, was received by him in February, for his views on Rafale deal "scam". "I had replied to the notice and now they have chosen to go to the court. I will file my reply in the court on October 20 as directed by it," he said.
The Rajya Sabha MP has been at the forefront of attacking the Modi government in connection with Rafale deal, levelling charges of corruption. On several occasions he termed the French Rafale fighter jet deal as a "big scam" in which public sector enterprised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was replaced by Reliance Defence.
He also alleged that the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets involved a "scam" of Rs 36,000 crore.
The notice issued to Singh by City civil court, Ahmedabad, has directed him to provide his written submission in a civil suit filed by "Reliance Infrastructure Limited and others", on October 20.
Singh asserted he will continue to raise his voice against the Rafale deal "scam" and file his submission before the court. "I have no respect for those toying with security of the country in the name of Bharat Mata. I will continue to raise my voice against this scam," Singh said.
He said that a defamation notice from Anil Ambani and his companies including Reliance Defence Limited seeking damages of Rs 5,000 crore, was received by him in February, for his views on Rafale deal "scam". "I had replied to the notice and now they have chosen to go to the court. I will file my reply in the court on October 20 as directed by it," he said.
The Rajya Sabha MP has been at the forefront of attacking the Modi government in connection with Rafale deal, levelling charges of corruption. On several occasions he termed the French Rafale fighter jet deal as a "big scam" in which public sector enterprised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was replaced by Reliance Defence.
He also alleged that the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets involved a "scam" of Rs 36,000 crore.
The notice issued to Singh by City civil court, Ahmedabad, has directed him to provide his written submission in a civil suit filed by "Reliance Infrastructure Limited and others", on October 20.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos and ATK Eye First Win of the Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...