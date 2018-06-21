English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAP Punjab MLA Amarjeet Attacked by 'Mining Mafia' While Live on Facebook
AAP MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa and his security men were thrashed by goons of the mining mafia and his turban was tossed also away during the attack.
AAP MLA Amarjeet Sandoa undergoing treatment.
Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's MLA from Ropar in Punjab, Amarjeet Singh Sandoa was allegedly attacked on Thursday by goons of the mining mafia when the politician tried to show how rampant illegal mining was going on in the area through a Facebook live video.
Sandoa and his security men were thrashed and his turban was also tossed away during the attack.
"Sandoa was attacked by the goons of mining mafia," AAP senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, said.
He said the legislator has been rushed to PGIMER at Chandigarh. Khaira said he was rushing to PGIMER to see Sandoa.
Sandoa said, “Time and again have I informed the local authorities about the illegal mining going on in this area but the local administration never paid any heed. Today I decided to show how the mining mafia is operating here.”
"If this is the plight of the elected representatives who are also provided security, imagine what the fate of ordinary citizens is," Khaira told PTI over phone on his way back to Chandigarh from Delhi.
Senior police officials of Ropar, too, have rushed to the spot where the incident took place.
The latest incident comes three days after two employees of the Punjab's forest department were attacked by the sand mafia even as four other officials managed to escape with minor injuries.
Two officials, including a forest officer, were brutally thrashed by five to seven assailants with sticks and sharp-edged weapons on the night of June 18 when they intercepted a tractor-trolley near Seonk village in Mohali.
