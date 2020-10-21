AAP Seeks NCW Chief's Removal Over Her Tweets Against Women, Politicians

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday sought immediate removal of NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma over some of her old tweets, where she allegedly made controversial remarks against women and politicians. Sharma, however, claimed that her Twitter handle was hacked, after her tweets making fun of women, politicians and women politicians drew ire from the public. The tweets date back before she became the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson. Sharma has since deleted the tweets and locked her Twitter handle.

Addressing reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi said the party seeks Sharma’s immediate removal from the post of NCW chairperson. “How can a woman with a foul, contemptible and anti-feminist mindset preside over an institution established to protect the rights of women? We demand the removal of Rekha Sharma from the post of chairman of the NCW with immediate effect,” she said.

Atishi said when a crime is committed against women, where will the victims go now that even the head of the women’s commission is making such comments.

