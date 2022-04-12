AAP Targets Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Over His Latest Song Calling Punjabis 'Gaddar'

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday came under sharp attack from Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party over his latest song, with the party leaders accusing him of calling the people of the state ‘gaddar’ (traitors). Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, released his latest song titled ‘Scapegoat’ in which he talks about his defeat in the recently held state assembly polls. Moosewala, who fought on a Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat, was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. Addressing the media here, AAP leader Malwinder Singh Kang accused Moosewala of referring to people of Punjab as ‘gaddar’ in his latest song and demanded the Congress to clear its stand on the objectionable lyrics.

The song reflects the mentality of the Congress towards the people of Punjab, he alleged. Kang claimed, Moosewala called 3 crore Punjabis ‘gaddar’ in his song. He also asked the Congress to throw Moose Wala out of the party. In his latest number, Moosewala said he was not the only one who lost the elections.

Advertisement

Kihne kihdi chooni sarkar dasso kaun, Hunn mainu lokon ae gaddar dasso kaun, jeet gaya kaun gaya haar dasso kaun, Hunn mainu lokon ae gaddar dasso kaun (Who elected which government, now people you tell me who are the traitors. Tell me who lost and who won, people tell me who are the traitors), goes the lyrics of the song. Coming down heavily on the singer, AAP legislator from Amritsar East, Jeevan Jyot Kaur tweeted, “Punjabis are neither traitors nor hypocrites @iSidhuMoosewala. We have a rich history and we always stand for justice and truth. Mind your words." Punjab minister Harjot Bains too hit out at the singer and called the lyrics of his song “shameful". “Our Guru Sahib has taught that humbleness is the greatest virtue. Defeat should be taken as a lesson of Introspection. But @iSidhuMoosewala seems to have lost his mind in arrogance. People of Punjab have voted from their hearts, calling the voice of people Gaddar is shameful, he alleged in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.