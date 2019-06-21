Take the pledge to vote

BJP Writes to Delhi LG, Accuses AAP of Trying to 'Brainwash' Parents of Students of Govt Schools

The Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Thursday termed the letter being circulated among some groups of school management committees as "fake" and said it would investigate the origin of the letter.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Opposition leader in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and a BJP delegation meets L-G Anil Baijal. (Pic: Twitter)
New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday and complained against a letter being circulated in government-run schools, allegedly by the ruling AAP, asking parents about their political choices ahead of Assembly elections.

The Delhi government has dubbed the letter as "fake" and is investigating its origin.

"AAP is indulging in brainwashing the parents of children studying in its schools so that they become committed to the party's political philosophy, vision and achievements. Members of the School Management Committees (SMCs), who are AAP leaders, MLAs and workers, have been assigned the responsibility of tutoring the parents so that they are too deeply entrenched to AAP and do not deviate to either BJP or Congress," Gupta said in a letter to Baijal.

"The questions framed are highly objectionable and against the fundamental rights of an individual parent and also unconstitutional. We request that the format of the Parent Teacher Meeting where agenda of AAP is being propagated should be stopped and SMCs be dissolved for their illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional activities," he added.

The Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Thursday termed the letter being circulated among some groups of school management committees as "fake" and said it would investigate the origin of the letter.

The letter had a questionnaire asking parents to whom they would vote in the upcoming assembly polls what they had to say about the AAP government's education policies.

DoE Director Binay Bhushan said it was a fake letter that had been circulated to create mischief and they would investigate its origin.

Sources in the Delhi government said the letter was circulated among some groups of school management committee with a "malicious intention".

