AAP Welcomes Centre's Decision to Give Land to Build Ravidas Temple

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court it proposed to give the site where the demolished temple stood to the devotees of Guru Ravidas for construction of the temple.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
AAP Welcomes Centre's Decision to Give Land to Build Ravidas Temple
File photo of Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Friday welcomed the Central government's decision to give land to build the Sant Ravidas Temple.

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court it proposed to give the site where the demolished temple stood to the devotees of Guru Ravidas for construction of the temple.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that people of Delhi and India took the streets after the demolition of the Temple, and "under the public pressure and protests, the Centre has taken the decision of giving the land for the temple".

"We want that the temple is built and harmony is maintained. We believe that the Centre will ensure that such incidents which hurt the sentiment of people will not take place," he said urging the centre to formulate a constructive programme to build the temple.

In August, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution demanding the temple be rebuilt at the same site, days after the temple was demolished.

AAP MLAs, joined by party workers from Punjab and Haryana, also held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the demolition.

Thousands of Dalits also marched on the streets here in August in protest.

