AAP Woos UP Voters With 300 Units of Free Electricity, Says ‘This Happened in Delhi, is Achievable in UP’

With high-stake Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held next year, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday promised that if voted to power, UP people will be provided with free electricity of up to 300 units within 24 hours of the government formation. Sisodia said during the tenure of Yogi Adityanath government, people, especially farmers, have been troubled by expensive power bills. He said if the party is voted to power in UP then this problem will be solved.

“No matter how much electricity is needed the electricity bill of the farmers will be zero. There are people in UP who merely earn Rs 5,000-10,000 a month but they are forced to pay heft electricity bills. There are hundreds of people who are suffering like this,” said Sisodia.

While issuing a video statement on Thursday, the deputy CM of Delhi said, “People are forced to commit suicide due to hefty electricity bills… AAP will work on the same pattern in UP as it has worked in Delhi. Also, the hefty electricity bills of people which are pending will also be waived. We will provide 24-hour continuous power supply, this has happened in Delhi and is achievable in Uttar Pradesh as well…”

Sisodia’s visit to the Hindi heartland state, came a day after UP in charge of AAP Sanjay Singh released a list of 100 candidates, including 35 OBCs for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

“We have given representation to all communities on the list. Doctors, engineers, advocates, postgraduate, farmers and youths figure on our list,” Singh had said, adding that some candidates could be changed later if they do not seem to be in line with the party’s policies and programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here