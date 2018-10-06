AAP Worker Charred to Death in Car, Police Say 'Body Beyond Recognition'

An AAP worker has been allegedly burnt to death inside his SUV on Loni-Bhopura road in Ghaziabad. The skeletal remains have been sent for autopsy and a DNA test as the body has been charred beyond recognition.According to a report in The Times of India, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Naveen Dass, who was president of AAP’s school management committee of New Delhi district (II).The body was found in the early hours of Friday on the driver's seat of the car with its backrest fully extended. The police, who arrived at the spot after being alerted by a security guard of a nearby building, have registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of IPC as the family has alleged killing.But by the time cops reached the spot, the fire had been extinguished. The car was found parked along the road towards Bhopura, said police who presume the incident took place around 2.30am. Naveen's family members told TOI he had left home in his car around noon on Thursday. "My brother had gone to the Chattarpur Enclave area to look for a house on rent. He used to work as an event manager. But he did not inform us about his visit Ghaziabad," his brother Manoj said.The family has told police that Naveen did not have any enmity with anyone and that their only relative in Ghaziabad is an uncle who is a BJP worker and lives in Loni. However, his uncle has also told cops that Naveen did not visit him.But police have expressed apprehensions about Naveen's death, given the fact that the SUV was barely two years old, the handbrake had been drawn and there was a dent on the door on the driver’s side."A DNA test is likely to be conducted to be doubly sure that the skeletal remains indeed were that of Naveen. We are also trying to get CCTV footages from a nearby petrol pump. The mobile phone call records of Naveen are being verified," he added.Dass lived with his mother in Delhi's Inderpuri area.