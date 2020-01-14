Take the pledge to vote

AAP's Gamble For Delhi Polls: The Political Turncoats from Congress Who Could be a Hit or Miss

The list of candidate released by AAP on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of five Congress turncoats, including Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra.

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay to the party. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

With the Delhi Assembly elections right around the corner, there has been a lot of hubbub and curiosity over the Congress leaders who recently jumped ship to the Aam Admi Party.

The list of candidate released by the AAP on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of five such turncoats, except Prahlad Singh Sawhney.

Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra, the two Congress leaders who joined the AAP on Monday, have been given tickets from Badarpur and Dwarka constituencies respectively.

While Vinay Mishra is the son of the former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra, Netaji is a former MLA.

Ram Singh Netaji is replacing ND Sharma, the sitting MLA from Badarpur.

Hours after Netaji joined the AAP, Sharma sat on a protest at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence.

“We joined AAP for clean politics but what is the difference between you and other political parties now? I won with 94,000 votes and he (Netaji) won 17,000 votes but he was inducted into the party just like that. The hard work of the volunteers was ignored,” Sharma told reporters.

Sharma was accompanied by his supporters, who raised slogans in favour of him.

Meanwhile, Vinay Mishra will run in the stead of Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shashtri, who is Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson.

Shoaib Iqbal, a five-time Congress MLA from Matia Mahal, who joined the AAP on January 10, has also been given a ticket too. Iqbal is known to particularly influential in Matia Mahal and neighbouring Ballimaran and Chandini Chowk constituencies.

Dhanwati Chandela, who lost to BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the Rajouri Garden bypolls in 2018 on Congress ticket, is contesting from the same seat as an AAP candidate this time.

Rajkumari Dhillon, also a Congress import, is the AAP candidate from Hari Nagar.

