AAP's Raghav Chadha Distributes Ration to Transgender People in His Constituency

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday distributed ration kits to people from the transgender community in his constituency in Rajinder Nagar. The food packets were distributed under Mission Sahara, an initiative to support transgender people who have gone through a tough period during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AAP leader was approached by the area’s district magistrate along with an NGO called Community Empowerment Trust.

Raghav Chadha deputed several teams of volunteers in his constituency to identify transgender people who are not able to get the benefits of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s free ration distribution scheme. The volunteers prepared ration kits for the community members who received the food packets on Tuesday.

A video tweeted by Raghav Chadha’s office shows the MLA distributing ration kits to the transgender community members. People from the marginalised section also clicked pictures with Chadha and thanked him for supporting them in this hour of need. The video was also retweeted by Chadha from his personal account.

“Through ‘Mission Sahara’, we aim to spread some help to those who are in absolute need of it. For many people, each day, each night is a battle for survival. Offering free ration kits is a tiny step to alleviate their struggle,” he was quoted as saying by The Statesman.

The AAP MLA added that the right to life is enshrined in India’s Constitution and access to food is the very right to life. Chadha said that he will do everything in his power to ensure that people of his constituency don’t need to run from pillar to post.

He termed Mission Sahara his way of ensuring that nobody in Rajinder Nagar is forced to sleep hungry or struggle for basic survival. Chadha aims to continue the initiative until the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside.

