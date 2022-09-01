'AAP's Vote Share in Guj Rose 4% With Raid on Sisodia, Post Arrest...': Kejriwal's Latest Salvo Against BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the vote share of the Aam Aadmi Party had increased in Gujarat after the CBI raid on Manish Sisodia. The AAP and BJP, which have been at loggerheads over many issues over the past couple of weeks, only seem to be spiralling ahead with their rivalry.

The Aam Aadmi Party, after a series of protests against the alleged ‘Operation Lotus being run by the BJP’ in the country, has now sought time with the President of India Droupadi Murmu to discuss the issue. “I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India – the Hon’ble President. A delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs wants to meet her to discuss ‘Operation Lotus’ – the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country,” AAP’s Atishi Marlena said in a tweet.

I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India – the Hon’ble President. A delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs wants to meet her to discuss ‘Operation Lotus’ – the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 1, 2022

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads on many issues over the past weeks. As CM Kejriwal addressed media outside the Delhi assembly after a fresh spar, he said, “Ever since they have raided Sisodia, our vote share increased by 4%. After his arrest, 6% vote share will increase”.

BJP’s MLAs Marshalled Out of Assembly as Kejriwal Continues Attack

Three BJP MLAs were on Thursday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for the entire session following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the no-confidence motion. The rest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House soon after. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had brought in the no-confidence motion on Monday to show that the alleged “Operation Lotus” of the BJP had failed in Delhi. Birla said no calling attention notice will be taken up till the no-confidence motion is debated and voted on.

Opposing it, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly — “there is shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital…there are health-related problems”. He said there was no need to enact a “drama” to prove Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the support of his MLAs. Birla said no-confidence motion is important considering “whatever has happened in opposition-ruled states”. All issues of the opposition will be taken up once the no-confidence motion process is completed, she said. When opposition members did not relent, Birla ordered that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht be marshalled out.

The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly soon after. They have said the party will protest outside the CM’s house.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, speaking outside the Delhi assembly said the BJP’s Operation Lotus had ‘failed’. “Attempt was to break away 40. Twelve were contacted. Fifty-nine MLAs are present here today,” he said.

He also defended Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is facing a case of corruption on the Delhi liquor policy. “They have filed a fabricated case against Sisodia. We are in public life. One should be ready for investigation. Manish did not say that he would file a defamation case. CBI raided his house looking for the money Sisodia is supposed to have taken but they found nothing,” the Delhi CM said.

Complaint to CBI and AAP’s Dharna

The CBI on Wednesday had accepted a complaint against the BJP’s Operation Lotus’ after the AAP MLAs sat on a dharna outside the agency headquarters here for almost two hours, the party legislators had said. Amid the agitation, some CBI officials took AAP’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip K Pandey and Kalkaji MLA Atishi inside the agency premises to lodge their complaint.

“We finally lodged the complaint and got a receipt as well. But, it is very unfortunate that 10 elected representatives of people were made to wait for almost two hours on the road and none of the officials met us,” Atishi told reporters. It seems the CBI gets scared when there is a complaint against the BJP, she charged.

In the complaint, we have said that BJP has purchased 277 MLAs across the country so far spending an estimated Rs 6,300 crore and there were also preparations of the BJP to buy 40 MLAs of AAP in Delhi. Hence, the CBI should conduct a probe, she added. Pandey alleged that none of the CBI officials cared to understand from AAP MLAs how the BJP has murdered democrary and destablised the other parties’ governments by buying MLAs.

Yet, we hope that the CBI will immediately start an investigation into our complaint and bring the truth of BJP’s Operation Lotus out before the country. We will follow it up daily and ask them about the progress made, the Timarpur MLA had added.

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sat on a dharna outside the CBI headquarters after it went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand a probe into alleged attempts to topple the Delhi government but was not allowed entry. The AAP had earlier in the day said it would meet Jaiswal to demand a probe into the alleged attempts to unseat non-BJP governments in various states by the saffron party by poaching legislators under ‘Operation Lotus’.

The 10-member delegation of AAP MLAs reached the CBI headquarters to meet its director at 3 pm even though his office had not given any response to their request for the meeting. “This proves that the CBI functions at the behest of the BJP…I had also requested an appointment with the CBI director but I am yet to get any response,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had told reporters after he joined the protest.

Singh had termed as unfortunate the CBI’s refusal to allow AAP legislators to meet the agency director and lodge a complaint, saying even an ordinary police station receives complaints from the people when they reach there. “But here, elected MLAs of Delhi who want to lodge a complaint against the BJP’s Operation Lotus in Delhi have been made to stand outside the CBI headquarters for an hour,” he had charged.

“The CBI must probe the toppling of governments by the BJP and ascertain the source of the money being used for buying MLAs under Operation Lotus,” he had demanded.

Atishi, who was part of the 10-member delegation, said the party had earlier sent an e-mail to the Jaiswal’s office seeking an appointment with him but it was yet to get a response. “We have come here and are demanding that time be given to us (to meet the CBI director) because ‘Operation Lotus’ is a very important issue. The BJP has spent Rs 6,300 crore on ‘Operation Lotus’. Hence, a CBI investigation should be conducted (into the matter) and the source of this money should be ascertained,” Atishi had told reporters.

With PTI inputs

